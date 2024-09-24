Indira Krishna says to portray ‘strong’ Paani Bai in ‘Durga’ required a ‘Rajasthani tone’

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actress Indira Krishna, who is playing Paani Bai, an antagonist in the TV show “Durga”, said that she had to adapt to a Rajasthani tone to play the strong character.

"As an actor, your voice breathes life into a character, tells a story, and can shift the mood of an entire scene. To truly become someone else, it may be necessary to manipulate the natural cadence, pitch, or timbre of your voice.”

“And my role as Paani Bai is very strong, it requires a Rajasthani tone," said Indira.

She shared that when she goes through a script, she works a lot on many things with her creatives.

“And they favoured me to give justice to my role. Not everyone takes this chance but I wanted to change and break the entire typical look. And so it was required that I change my voice," she said.

The actress known for acting in shows like “Krishnadasi”, “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii”, “Saavi Ki Savaari” among others, draws inspiration from Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and American star Marlon Brando.

She shared: "Before I sign a role, I make sure to do my homework. And for changing my voice and sound, I remembered Shri Amitabh Bachchanji. In the 1990 released bollywood movie Agneepath, he changed his voice while performing.

“Also in the Hollywood movie The Godfather, Actor Marlon Brando changed his voice while essaying the role of Vito Corleone. I have always been inspired by trying hard to get the cord right and I'm living it as Paani Bai."

“Durga” also stars Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra.

On the work front, Indira is set to play the role of Kausalya in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film “Ramayana” featuring Ranbir Kapoor as God Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita.

