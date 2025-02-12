Karan Johar calls ‘My Name Is Khan’ a reminder that humanity knows no boundaries

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar recently described his film “My Name Is Khan” as a powerful reminder that humanity knows no boundaries.

The film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, was released on February 12, 2010, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films, as well as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of that year. On its 15th anniversary today, Karan shared a nostalgic post on Instagram.

Reflecting on the milestone, he expressed that the true impact of the film "sank in much later" as its significance unfolded over time. Sharing a video from the film, KJo wrote, “It’s been 15 years, and yet the emotions this film evokes remain as strong as ever. I still remember the journey of bringing this story to life—the love, the challenges, and the deep sense of purpose that drove us every step of the way. But the true impact of My Name Is Khan sank in much later, through the countless stories, messages, and connections it has fostered over the years.”

“Even today, I see its dialogues being quoted, its music being cherished, and its message of love and resilience standing tall. This film was always more than just cinema—it was a statement, a sentiment, and above all, a reminder that humanity knows no boundaries. As we celebrate #15YearsOfMNIK, I feel immense gratitude for everyone who embraced Rizwan’s journey and made it their own. #15YearsOfMyNameIsKhan #MyNameIsKhan,” Karan added.

“My Name Is Khan,” directed by Karan Johar and co-written by Shibani Bathija and Niranjan Iyengar, narrates the story of Rizwan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), a man with Asperger's Syndrome who relocates to San Francisco after the passing of his mother. There, he marries Mandira Rathod (Kajol), a Hindu woman with a young son, Sameer, from a previous marriage. However, following the events of 9/11, Mandira experiences harsh Islamophobic treatment, and tragedy strikes when Sameer is killed due to religious tensions.

Rizwan embarks on a journey to prove that his faith and surname do not define him as a terrorist, challenging societal prejudices along the way.

