Karan Johar calls Manish Malhotra, Man of the moment as latter creates stunning Oscar outfit for Guneet Monga Kapoor

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, and producer Guneet Monga Kapoor are lavishing praise on celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

Guneet is headed to the upcoming edition of the Academy Awards where her film ‘Anuja’ has been nominated in the Best Live Action Short Film category. On Sunday, Karan took to his Instagram, a shared a video of Guneet along with comedian Zarna Garg.

In the video, Karan, who is off the frame, said, “Okay, we have a sneak peek of what Guneet Monga is wearing at the Academy Awards for her nomination for ‘Anuja’ tomorrow. Wow! She's wearing the colour of the season, it's Manga. Guneet, what do you have to say?”

To which Guneet replied, “I am so excited. It's a corset, a saree and an overcoat. And I actually didn't know, like this didn't even exist in my vocabulary, that I can also have an after-party outfit. So Manish went on to make two outfits in the same hand-woven fabric and I can't believe it”.

Calling Manish, the “Man of the moment”, KJo then said, “Manish Malhotra is the man of the moment. Zarna, what do you have to say about Manish Malhotra, the man of the moment?”.

Zarna said, “Manish Malhotra has arrived and we need him badly because sit down, Valentino, we are bored of your black clothes, white people clothes, black outfit. No, off-shoulder, one shoulder. You've seen it all. Go home, pack it up. Do you know how many secrets Manish can pack in one inch? You're about to find out”.

Meanwhile, ‘Anuja’, which was recently made available on Netflix, explores how two girls are constrained by obligations and are merely trying to survive.

The film is backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Guneet Monga Kapoor.

