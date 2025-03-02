Duplication in EPIC number does not imply duplicate, fake voters: ECI

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that duplication in EPIC number "does not imply duplicate/fake voters" while acknowledging some cases of duplicate EPIC numbers caused by the use of identical alphanumeric series by two different States/UTs.

The ECI said that duplicate EPIC numbers resulted from an outdated manual system used before the introduction of the ERONET platform, leading to the same alphanumeric series being assigned to different voters in separate states.

In a statement on Sunday, the ECI said the Election Commission has taken cognizance of certain social media posts and media reports flagging the issue of electors of two different states having identical EPIC numbers.

"In this regard, it is clarified that while EPIC numbers of some of the electors may be identical, the other details including demographic details, Assembly Constituency and polling booth are different for the electors with the same EPIC number," read the statement.

The ECI said that irrespective of the EPIC number, "any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective Constituency in their State/UT where they are enrolled in the electoral roll and nowhere else".

Offering clarification on the complaints, the ECI said, "The allotment of identical EPIC number/series to some electors from different States/UTs was due to a decentralized and manual mechanism being followed prior to shifting of the electoral roll database of all States/UTs to the ERONET platform. This resulted in certain State/UT CEO offices using the same EPIC alphanumeric series and leaving a scope for the possibility of duplicate EPIC numbers being allotted to electors in different Assembly Constituencies in different States/UTs."

The ECI, in order to address the fears, will allot unique EPIC numbers to registered voters. "However, to allay any apprehensions, the Commission has decided to ensure allotment of unique EPIC number to registered electors. Any case of duplicate EPIC number will be rectified by allotting a unique EPIC number. The ERONET 2.0 platform will be updated to aid and assist in this process."

The EC response came days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the electoral process by adding fake voters from other states.

On Saturday, West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) dismissed CM Mamata Banerjee's allegations of electoral manipulation, saying that the voter roll update process follows established legal protocols.

