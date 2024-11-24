Karan Aujla: Definitely open to the idea of having more of my songs featured in Hindi cinema

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) He has belted out several chartbuster hits but for Karan Aujla, who agrees that his song “Tauba Tauba” from the film “Bad Newz” took his music game a notch higher, says he is now open to the idea of having more of his tracks featured in Hindi cinema.

With “Tauba Tauba”, picturised on Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal”, being a complete game changer for Karan, will he be crooning more for Hindi cinema now?

“While I can't disclose specific titles or films just yet, I’m definitely open to the idea of having more of my songs featured in Hindi cinema. I’m currently in discussions and considering various projects that could align with my style and vision,” Karan told IANS.

Talking about how Bollywood amps up a song by an independent artist, the singer, who hails from the Ghurala village in the Ludhiana district of Punjab, said: “Bollywood connections can significantly amplify an independent artist's reach and recognition. It can introduce the artist to a wider audience and boost their popularity.”

He stressed that it's important for artists to maintain their unique identity and style.

“Such collaborations can be a great stepping stone for independent artists to reach new heights. But I believe it’s essential for artists to maintain their unique identity and style,” he added.

Known for tracks such as “Softly”, “Antidote”, “Gangsta”, “Mexico” and “Admirin’ You”, most of Karan’s Punjabi singles are a hit.

What makes Punjabi tracks so loved?

“Punjabi music is all about energy, passion and cultural richness. The sense of community and celebration around Punjabi music is a significant factor in its popularity,” he said.

The 27-year-old heartthrob is all set to perform in several cities in India for his “It Was All A Dream World Tour” commencing on December 7. The singer revealed that heI feels excited and nervous before going on stage.

“I think about the energy in the crowd and the connection I hope to create. I remind myself of the hard work and passion that went into preparing for the show. In those final moments before going on stage, I thank God and my parents for their guidance from above. “

The “It Was All A Dream World Tour” is presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation.

