Kapil Sharma is suited up for Christian wedding in new poster of ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Television superstar Kapil Sharma has unveiled a new poster of his upcoming film ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ on Easter.

The poster features the actor-comedian suited up for a classic Christian wedding with a mysterious bride on his side. The actor can be seen dressed in a crisp tuxedo, adding a new layer to the comedy of errors that fans are eagerly waiting for.

From pheras to vows, it seems no wedding style is off limits in Kapil’s chaotic love life. Each poster continues to reveal a new mysterious bride, and a new dilemma, setting the stage for another laughter riot this year.

Keeping up with the pattern, the bride’s face has been concealed in the new poster as well building the intrigue for the film which promises to be the ultimate shaadi-comedy, with Kapil’s character now entangled in a multicultural marital mess.

The film also stars Manjot Singh, and continues its signature blend of comedy, confusion, and chaos that made the original a fan favourite.

Prior to this, Kapil had shared the poster of the film on the occasion of Ram Navami, as he took to his Instagram, and shared a joint post with the makers. The poster featured Kapil and his bride in the film straight from the mandap. The two can be seen joining their hands for prayer. The actress’ face is concealed in a veil, Kapil looks up to God, and seems to be praying to the almighty to bail him out of a situation.

While Kapil’s face looks tense in the poster, the face lines of the actress point towards a pleasant emotion.

Kapil wrote in the caption, “Happy Shri Ram Navami to all of you”.

Director Duo Abbas-Mustan, who directed ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ in 2015, has passed on the baton to writer Anukal Goswami for this one. Anukal shared the writing credits in the first movie and collaborated with Kapil on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Abbas-Mustan has been credited as the producers, along with Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain.

‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

Last year, Kapil was last seen in a cameo appearance in ‘Crew’. The heist film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film received great response at the box-office.

