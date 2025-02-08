Kanye West goes on angry hate filled tirade, responds to ‘Nazi’ accusations

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) It was one of those days when rapper Kanye West unloaded a truckload of angry tirades on social media.

The rapper made shocking social media rants as he branded himself "God", reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The rapper took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a series of angry posts following his appearance at the Grammy Awards where he and his Australian model wife, 30, sparked fury on the red carpet when Bianca stripped completely naked.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, in one post he simply declared, "IM GOD”. Another hateful post read, "Fat b*****s are sex offenders I see them and I’m sexually offended. Making lingerie for fat b****** is like giving knives to little kids. They gone hurt somebody. If you find yourself in a fat b**** p**** just remember it’s because you’re broke”.

He further mentioned, "I WOULD IMAGINE EVEYBODY ON THE PLANET WISH THEY COULD DO WHAT IVE DONE IN THE PAST 12 HOURS (sic)”.

His posts come just hours after he called himself a 'racist' and a 'Nazi' and declared that he has 'dominion' over his wife Bianca.

Earlier, he declared "Free Diddy" while announcing a collaboration with the disgraced musician Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has been accused of sexual assault. He also shared a number of anti-semitic posts mocking the Jewish community, before claiming that he has 'never trusted them'.

Kanye claimed that he 'loves Hitler' and called himself a Nazi after sharing a string of vile posts about Jewish people. "I'm racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true", he wrote. "I'm never apologizing for my jewish comments I can say whatever the f**k I wanna say forever. Where's my f****** apology for freezing my accounts suck my di**. Hows that for an apology”.

"Be clear you jewish n***** don't run me no more. This is a free country and this is my free opinion. You abort black children for stem cells, abortion is murder and it's pushed onto the black and latino communities”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.