Kanteerava’s environment drives us to win, says BFC head coach Zaragoza ahead of dangerous Odisha clash

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (IANS) Following a disappointing set of results against bottom two sides Mohammedan Sporting and Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC are seeking to return to winning ways against an Odisha FC side which is struggling for consistency themselves in an Indian Super League (SIL) 2024-25 tie at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Blues currently sit third, two points behind FC Goa, while Odisha have slipped out of the playoff spots and are currently in seventh place.

“The Kanteerava is a difficult stadium for visiting sides because the environment the fans create drives us to wins. I want the fans to come and help us. From the 75th minute when we play at home, I always ask my players to give it their all. Everyone needs to push hard because those are the minutes that help us win a lot of points at home,” BFC Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza said on the eve of the fixture.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri has ten goals this season, while Ryan Williams has nine goal contributions since his return from injury. While the duo will look to extend their lethal partnership, the point of concern for the Blues comes defensively, as the hunt for a clean sheet has turned up empty since October.

Bengaluru FC will be without Rahul Bheke, who is suspended for the tie, and forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz. Zaragoza outlined the challenges of playing against a side whose coach and several players have plenty of experience in the Indian Super League.

“Odisha are a dangerous opponent. It is always difficult to play against a Sergio Lobera side. Their offensive movements are amazing, and these kinds of teams with experienced players can hurt you. In the reverse fixture, they hurt us in the first half. But we want to show what we can do at home,” Zaragoza outlined.

Odisha themselves are without a win in their last four fixtures, a run that has yielded two points. Centre-back Carlos Delgado is suspended for the tie and the Juggernauts will want to keep pace with those ahead and mount a late charge to the playoff spots. New signing Dorielton has hit the ground running for Odisha with two goals and an assist from three matches.

