Kanpur youth issues threat to CM Yogi using girlfriend's father's phone, held

Kanpur, April 26 (IANS) A 19-year-old youth has been arrested here for allegedly issuing a 'death threat' to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from a number belonging to his girlfriend's father, police said on Tuesday night.

The youth, identified as Ameen, had allegedly issued a death threat to Yogi Adityanath by calling on the police's 112 emergency number.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma said that he was arrested from Kanpur's Begum Purva area and the mobile phone used to make the call seized.

Ameen hatched the conspiracy after being frustrated by the father of his girlfriend who was not happy with their relationship, she said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Babu Purva) Santosh Kumar Singh said that the police contacted the woman's father, an e-rickshaw driver, who claimed that his mobile phone had been stolen about 10 days ago.

Ameen's neighbours also said during questioning that he hatched the conspiracy to trap the man as he wanted to marry his daughter.

Ameen admitted to stealing the mobile phone of his girlfriend's father about 10 days ago and using his SIM card to make the threat call.

Three criminal cases have been registered against Ameen, who will be produced before the court on Wednesday, the police said.

