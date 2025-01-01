Kannada star Shivarajkumar shares emotional journey of overcoming cancer, declares comeback

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (IANS) Kannada star Dr Shivarajkumar, son of Kannada film legend Dr Rajkumar, shared a video from the US on the first day of 2025, detailing his journey of overcoming cancer and assuring fans of his return.

In the video, Shivarajkumar conveyed his New Year wishes to everyone and said, “I am hesitant to speak as I might get emotional at this moment. Leaving Karnataka was a very emotional experience for me. Under these circumstances, fear is inevitable, but the support of my fans has significantly reduced it.”

He continued, “The way the doctors took care of me gave me immense courage. While shooting for the movie ‘45’, I underwent chemotherapy and even filmed the climax fight scene. As the date to leave for the US for treatment approached, I became anxious. However, my wife Geetha and daughter Nivedita stood by me throughout.”

“Dr Manohar, who treated me, cared for me like a child. My urinary bladder has been replaced, but there is no need for anyone to panic. I am doing well and will be back with double the energy. I thank all my fans for their unwavering support,” Shivarajkumar assured.

Geetha Shivarajkumar, his wife, who appeared in the video alongside him, stated that all the medical reports had come back negative, and it was officially declared that Shivarajkumar is cancer-free. “He recovered because of the blessings of his fans, and I will never forget this,” she emphasised.

The actor underwent surgery at a hospital in Miami, US, where his cancerous bladder was removed. According to the surgeon, Dr Murugesh Manoharan, an artificial bladder was created using Shivarajkumar’s intestine.

In November, Shivarajkumar had spoken publicly about his illness, acknowledging that he was human like everyone else. While he didn’t disclose it was cancer at the time, he said, “At the end of the day, I am a human being. I have a health issue and am currently undergoing treatment for it. I have completed a couple of treatment sessions, and a few more are pending. After that, I will undergo surgery, either in India or the US.”

