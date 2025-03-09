Kangana Ranaut wraps up the shoot for her next with R Madhavan, calls it 'Most amazing experience'

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up shooting for her untitled drama, alongside R Madhavan. Touted to be a thriller, the forthcoming project has been made under the direction of AL Vijay.

The diva shared a picture on her official IG receiving a bouquet from the team and wrote, "Most amazing experience to work with really humble and supportive Suresh sir."

Before this, Kangana took to her Instagram handle and shared that she had concluded the shoot for her next.

She posted a picture with the team as they wrapped up filming. The pic featured Kangana posing with director A.L. Vijay and other crew members, flashing a victory sign. The 'Queen' actress wore a pink saree with a golden border, along with a white robe draped over her shoulders.

Kangana captioned the post, "Today wrapped filming of my upcoming thriller with some of my fabs #alvijay @actormaddy @tridentartsoffl See you in the cinemas."

Additionally, R Madhavan also took to his Insta account and penned, "Congratulations.. so much fun shooting this one once too... lovely unit and adorable team .. rock it as usual @kanganaranaut.."

The project marks Kangana and R Madhavan's on-screen reunion after almost a decade. They last shared the screen in the 2015 blockbuster, "Tanu Weds Manu Returns".

Announced back in 2023, the pan-India project is expected to be released in both Hindi and Tamil. The film will feature music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Further details regarding the movie’s plotline and title have been kept under wraps for now.

Besides this, Kangana enjoys an exciting lineup with the much-awaited sequel to her 2019 film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", named "The Legend of Didda".

In addition to this, Kangana has the patriotic film "Bharat Bhagya Vidhata" in her kitty.

Furthermore, she will also star in Alaukik Desai's "Sita: The Incarnation".

