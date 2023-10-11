Kangana Ranaut: ‘Tejas' explores the emotional journey of a soldier at the borders

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut spoke about her role in the upcoming film 'Tejas' and the emotional journey of soldiers at the border.

The actress recently attended a conclave alongside Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, the trailblazing first woman fighter pilot to soar in the skies in a Rafale jet. The meeting served as a poignant intersection of 'reel Tejas' meeting 'real-life Tejas'.

Kangana, who essays the role of a fighter pilot in the film 'Tejas', has left no stone unturned to immerse herself in the character and the intricacies of life on the frontlines.

In her conversation with Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, Kangana shed light on the tremendous respect and admiration she holds for the fighters defending our nation's borders.

The actress said: “We have made a film called 'Tejas' that explores the emotional journey of a soldier stationed at the borders, delving into the psyche of an Indian soldier and the impact of discussions on their morale.”

“When you speak disparagingly about our soldiers, questioning their dedication and even refusing to stand for the national anthem, it not only disheartens them but also reflects a lack of responsibility.”

She added: “Our soldiers exhibit immense courage and valor while facing adversaries, yet they are sometimes unjustly criticised.”

Kangana said that Tejas aims to shed light on the unfounded accusations and irresponsible statements made against our armed forces.

She added: “Before making such allegations, it is crucial to understand the gravity of the situation and the sacrifices our soldiers make. 'Tejas' unveils the truth behind such incidents and why it is imperative to refrain from baseless comments. Discover the reality on October 27."

Recently, the much-anticipated trailer of 'Tejas' was unveiled, capturing the hearts and imaginations of audiences across the nation. The trailer has garnered an impressive 30+ million views and is receiving widespread appreciation and adoration.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

