Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable reinstated, posted in Bengaluru

Chandigarh, July 3 (IANS) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport last month, has been transferred to Bengaluru, sources said on Wednesday.

After the incident, she was suspended. Official sources said she has been reinstated and posted in Bengaluru.

Kaur was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The CISF constable was initially detained and later suspended after Kangana told CISF officials on her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi that she was slapped and abused by a woman constable at the Chandigarh Airport before she boarded the flight to Delhi.

“I was hit on the face, abused. I am safe but concerned about terrorism in Punjab,” Ranaut had said in a video uploaded on her X handle with the caption, “Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab”.

The constable, who was on duty at the Chandigarh Airport for the past two-and-a-half years, was seen on television channels after the incident, stating that she was upset because of the kind of statements made by Kangana during the farmers' agitation.

“She (Kangana) made a statement that the farmers were sitting in protest for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she made this statement,” Kaur had added.

