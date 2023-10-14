Kamya Punjabi on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestants' likely access to phone: 'It won’t be for everyone'

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Ex-‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Kamya Punjabi reacted to the buzz that contestants of the reality show this year will likely have access to a phone, and said that it is not going to be easy as there will be a lot of struggle with that.

Hosted by superstar Salman Khan ‘Bigg Boss17’isallset topremiere on October 15, but prior to the glitzy launch episode, a mega revelation broke the internet, that contestants might have access to a phone in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. This is the first time in history that the reality show is breaking its own tradition, leaving everyone withso many questions.

Will the phone be accessible to everyone? Are the phones only for favoured contestants? How much accesswill the contestants have? The list goes on. There are seemingly infinite possibilities that have been added to the outcome of the show that is sure to make all contestants change theirstrategy, and will make ‘Bigg Boss’ a lot more interesting to watch.

Talking about the same, Kamya shared: “Bigg Boss has beenairing for severalyears nowthatevery contestant comes preparedfor it.After continuously watching the previous seasons,theykind of understand,before participation, whether therewill bea secretroom ornot, whether therewillbeevictionsin the first weekor not, whether therewill be awildcard entry or not.”

“They make uptheir strategy, butwhenthemakers of the showthenintroducenewthings like this into the mix,the entertainment level of the show for the audience as well as the contestant is heightened. It’s nice to see something new and something different every year,” said the ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ fame actress.

She further added: “Access to a phone hasn’t been granted for the past 16 seasons,butit isbeing introducedin the 17th season, so I’m sure that there will besomeconditions.I’m sure it’s not going to be easy, I’m sure it won’t be for everyone, it might only be for certain teams that will havewon acertain taskor something. There will be a lot of struggle with thatsurely and thatwill be worth watching.”

It will now be interesting to see what contestants can come up withfor accessing phone, how they might use it to gain an advantage and play smarter.

The promo released by the makers also showcases that this season will be a game of ‘Dil, Dimaag aur Dum’.

‘Bigg Boss 17’ will premiere from October 15 on Colors and JioCinema.

