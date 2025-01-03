Kajol reflects on 2024: ‘Hits, misses, and everything in between’

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol recently looked back on 2024, reflecting on both the triumphs and challenges she faced.

Titled "Recap of 2024," her post featured a mix of personal moments, professional achievements, and everything that made the year unique.

On Friday, the ‘Dilwale’ actress shared a video on her Instagram handle showcasing her most memorable moments, from the success of her latest projects to the struggles she encountered along the way. Alongside the clip, she wrote, "Recap of 2024... the hits and misses and all the in-between. #2024recap #newbeginnings."

In the video, Kajol is seen sharing candid photos and memories with her family, kids, and other loved ones. A few days ago, the Do Patti actress bid farewell to 2024 by posting a couple of photos capturing cherished moments with her family and friends.

Reflecting on the past year, she shared that she ended it on a high note, calling it "better than a movie ending." For the caption, Kajol wrote, “And that’s a wrap! Better than a movie ending, for sure. Wishes for the coming year to all of you: May you always run out of chairs for your guests, may your table always groan with the weight of food and friends, may your neighbors always complain about how long and fun your parties are, and last of all... may your joy be supremely infectious to the world around you always. #blessedbe #toasttothenewyear #happynewyear.”

Kajol’s husband and actor Ajay Devgn also shared photos on his Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into his New Year celebrations. He captioned the post, "Grateful for the journey so far, excited for what 2025 has in store. Happy New Year!"

On the professional front, Kajol was most recently seen in Shashanka Chaturvedi’s thriller "Do Patti", where she starred alongside Kriti Sanon and TV actor Shaheer Sheikh. In the film, Kajol played the role of Vidya Jyothi, a determined police officer.

