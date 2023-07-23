Kajol on playing Noyonika: Being able to present the strength of a woman is empowering as an actor

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Kajol, who is being lauded for her powerful performance in the series 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', says being able to represent the strength of a woman and being appreciated for that portrayal is empowering for her as a woman and as an actor.

"Noyonika's character is very close to my heart. She is a strong and practical woman who is always ready to tackle every situation in her life… Being able to represent the strength of a woman and being appreciated for that portrayal is empowering for me as a woman and as an actor," said the actress.

Director Suparn S. Varma shared that it was an emotional moment to bring the series to the world and added that he cannot wait to show what happens next.

"I can't wait for all of you to witness what happens next."

"The love and positivity that all my friends, family and fans have given me for The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha truly adds a feather to my cap, after The Family Man, Rana Naidu, Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and now The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, it just empowers me to create path-breaking content and bring new stories to entertain all of you!"

"Our only aim is to bring entertainment to audiences through every project we make," added Deepak Dhar, CEO of Banijay Asia.

In 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', Kajol's character faces the hardships of being a parent in a challenging situation. The journey of Noyonika (played by Kajol) as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal also reflects on the tough decisions a parent has to make for the betterment of their children.

'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which has been received well by the audience, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife, directed by Suparn Verma.

