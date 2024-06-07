Kajal Pisal resumes shooting a day after surgery for cystic hyperplasia

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Television actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently playing Tanuja Basu in 'Jhanak', has resumed shooting a day after she underwent surgery for cystic hyperplasia. She said that she found staying at home very discouraging and hence she went back to the sets.

She said, "I'm doing well. I'm happy to be back to my work. I feel positive and happy on my sets. And the energy will help me recover faster. The thought of resting at home was more discouraging. On the show's set, my team is very supportive."

Kajal said that she did not want the show to suffer.

"Everyone keeps checking about my well-being. And I never want the show to suffer due to my absence," she said.

Cystic hyperplasia is a medical condition in which the lining of the uterus becomes too thick.

She had been experiencing symptoms for some time and decided to undergo surgery after consulting with her medical team.

The actress also urged her fans to be mindful of the HPV vaccine.

She stated, "I want to take this opportunity to remind boys and girls to consult your doctor for HPV Vaccine. A healthy outside starts from the inside."

Kajal has previously worked in shows such as 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Sasural Simar Ka 2', among many others.

