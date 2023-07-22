Kailash Satyarthi lauds Telangana police for preventing trafficking

Hyderabad, July 22 (IANS) Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Saturday praised the Telangana Police for their exemplary efforts in preventing trafficking of women and children in the state.

He visited the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) here. The activist acknowledged Telangana police’ commitment and dedication to duty, emphasising the importance of treating every victim as their own child and conducting thorough investigations to ensure justice is served.

He expressed concern about the increasing sexual abuse of children, particularly due to the availability of explicit content on platforms like YouTube.

Satyarthi commended the Telangana Police's initiatives to trace missing children and reunite them with their parents, stating that their policies have yielded significant results in curbing child trafficking and other related crimes.

He also lauded efforts of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar in protection of children rights through Telangana state police and ADG CID Mahesh Bhagwat's efforts on eliminating child labour from brick kilns and starting worksite schools in Oriya language for migrant Odisha children.

Anjani Kumar noted that it was the first time a Nobel laureate had visited the DGP office.

He highlighted that the Telangana Government has prioritized the safety of children and women, leading to the establishment of a women's safety department headed by an additional DG level officer.

Additional DG Mahesh Bhagwat praised Satyarthi's efforts through his organization, Bachpan Bachav, which has saved nearly one lakh children.

He mentioned that significant reforms have occurred, such as the registration of FIRs against missing children, thanks to Satyarthi's work.

Bhagwat while highlighting anti trafficking work of Telangana Police mentioned about 31 AHTUs established in all police Commissioners/District of Telangana giving priority to anti trafficking.

In response to Mr. Satyarthi's visit, the police officials honored him for his tireless crusade against the oppression of children and his commitment to ensuring every child's right to education and protection from exploitation.

