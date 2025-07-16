Kailash Kher reacts to shots fired at Kapil Sharma’s restaurant in Canada

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Veteran singer Kailash Kher has reacted to the incident of shots being fired at comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant in Surrey, Canada.

While he said he wasn’t yet aware of the full details, he added that he would speak on the matter once he had more information. When asked to share his thoughts on the recent attack at Kapil’s café in Canada, Kailash Kher told IANS, “I’m not aware of that incident yet. Once I know more, I’ll speak.”

Security has been increased outside Kapil Sharma’s Mumbai residence after a shooting incident took place at his newly opened restaurant in Surrey. The incident has raised concerns, prompting tighter safety measures around his home. On July 11, Mumbai Police personnel were spotted visiting the actor and comedian’s residence in the Oshiwara area.

Kapil Sharma’s recently inaugurated café came under attack when a member of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa opened fire. The attacker, identified as Harjit Singh, reportedly fired nine bullets at the establishment and later claimed responsibility for the incident. Reportedly, the motive behind the attack was retaliation for remarks allegedly made about the attire of Nihang Sikhs during one of Kapil Sharma’s television shows.

The shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. local time on July 10 at Kap’s Cafe, located in the 8400 block of 120th Street in Surrey.

In response to the incident, the café management posted a message on their Instagram Stories, stating that they were still coming to terms with the shocking event. The statement read, “We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up.”

“Thank you for your support. Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we're building together. Let's stand firm against violence and ensure Kap's Cafe remains a place of warmth and community.”

Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe was officially launched on July 4.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.