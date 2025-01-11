‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ is not a rom-com but a romantic drama, says Nithya Menen

Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actress Nithya Menen, who plays the lead in director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s upcoming film ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai, says that one cannot call this film a rom-com and that this was more a romantic drama.

Participating in a press conference called by the film unit ahead of the film’s release on January 14, Nithya Menen, who plays the lead along with Jayam Ravi, said she had always wanted to do such a film as Kadhalikka Neramillai.

“I am very proud of this film. I have always wanted to do such a film -- one that breaks boundaries and is fun. We can't call this a rom-com. We can only call it a romantic drama,” Nithya pointed out.

The actress began her speech by saying how she was approached for the project. “I heard the narration of this script for the first time a year and-a-half ago. Kiruthiga called me when I was driving and narrated the script. When I listen to a narration, the entire film runs in my mind. I watched the film on a big screen now. I would often wonder if the film that I visualised would translate on screen. I am so happy that this is so beautiful.”

Stating that she was very fond of her director Kiruthiga, Nithya Menen said, “It was only on this set that there was not a single person who brought their egos in the way. I will always remember this experience and be happy to do films for a lifetime with this crew.”

Kadhalikka Neramillai, which has been directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, features Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi in the lead. The film also features actors Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, TJ Banu, John Kokken, Lal, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Singer Mano, Vinothini and Rohaan Singh among others.

Music for the film is by A R Rahman and cinematography is by Gavemic Ary. Editing for the film is by Lawrence Kishore and choreography is by Shobi Paulraj, Sandy, Leelavathi. The film has been produced by Red Giant Movies.

