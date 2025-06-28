'Kaanta Laga' star Shefali Jariwala dies at 42

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Shefali Jariwala, widely known for her breakout performance in the iconic 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', passed away in Mumbai late on Friday night. She was 42.

Jariwala was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband after she was found unresponsive.

Despite all efforts, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The cause of death has not yet been made public by the family. However, some reports suggest that Jariwala died due to cardiac arrest.

Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have launched a Preliminary Investigation and are currently questioning the household cook and domestic help to ascertain the sequence of events leading to her death.

A forensic team was also deployed to Jariwala's residence, where they conducted an extensive search of the premises.

While no official statement has been issued about the cause or nature of her death, the presence of police and forensic officials suggests that the authorities are treating the case as suspicious.

Shefali Jariwala became a household name after appearing in the remixed music video 'Kaanta Laga', which dominated the Indian pop scene in the early 2000s.

Her popularity earned her a role in Salman Khan's film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and she went on to star in the 2019 web series 'Baby Come Naa'.

Jariwala also made her mark in television, participating in dance reality shows such as 'Boogie Woogie' and 'Nach Baliye', further endearing herself to audiences across India.

She also participated in 'Bigg Boss 13' with her friend and ex-boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, who tragically passed away under similar circumstances in his 40s.

They both dated each other over 15 years ago.

Jariwala's last X post was also dedicated to Shukla, in which she wrote, "Thinking of you today mere dost Sidharth Shukla."

