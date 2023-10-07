K’taka police hunt for jilted lover who raped, killed girl

Chitradurga, (Karnataka) Oct 7 (IANS) Karnataka police have launched a hunt for a jilted lover who allegedly kidnapped, raped and fatally attacked a 19-year-old girl, police said on Saturday.

According to Police, Arpita was kidnapped by Ajay, a driver and a resident of Hulluru village on October 3 in an auto.

He allegedly raped and assaulted her. On finding her critically injured, the accused got her admitted to a hospital and fled.

Ajay was in love with the girl and she had outrightly rejected him. Enraged over this, he decided to avenge it and committed the crime.

The girl, who suffered fatal wounds succumbed to the injuries at the hospital this morning.

Her parents lodged a police complaint with the Chitradurga Women’s police station in this regard.

An investigation is underway.

