K’taka MLA says he used to feel pain when good looking nurses called him grandpa; apologises later

Belagavi, (Karnataka) Oct 23 (IANS) The statement of Karnataka Congress senior MLA Raju Kage that he used to feel pain whenever good looking nurses in hospital addressed him as “grandpa” has stirred a controversy. Following the backlash, the 65-year-old MLA made a video apologising for his remarks.

The statement was made on Saturday by Raju Kage while participating in a cultural programme organised as part of Dasara celebrations at Amarkhoda in Belagavi district.

The statements drew flak and the senior MLA was slammed for his inappropriate statement against nurses.

Following the furore, Raju Kage made a video apologising for his remarks.

“My intention was not to cause pain to anyone. I had just shared my sadness over getting old by making such a statement. I apologise if I have hurt anyone with my words,” he stated in the video.

“I have not spoken stealthily in a room. I made those remarks in a public meeting with responsibility. The remark was to just say that I have aged. But, thousands of meanings could be made out of it. There is no need to give it a twist or different meaning,” he reiterated.

Raju Kage represents Kagwad constituency in Belagavi district.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.