K’taka Lokayukta raids 25 locations of four govt officers in DA case

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) Karnataka Lokayukta was conducting raids on Thursday in 25 locations across the state in a disproportionate assets (DA) case involving four government officers.

According to Lokayukta sources, the raids were conducted in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Chikkaballapur, Davanagere, Mandya and other locations across the state.

The residences and offices of a director attached to the Bengaluru Urban Planning Department were raided in the state capital and other locations. The sleuths have also been raiding the residences of his wife in Davanagere and surrounding areas. Lokayukta Inspector Prabhu and his team were conducting raids.

As per sources, a team headed by Lokayukta SP Srinath Joshi was conducting raids at the unnamed director's house in Bengaluru where a large proportion of gold and silver has been found.

The residences of a Managing Director of the Cauvery, Neeravari Nigama and his relatives in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya and Malavalli were raided simultaneously. The sleuths have also raided the petrol bunk in KRS village owned by the wife of the Managing Director.

The residence of a woman officer attached to the Mining and Geology department in Mangaluru city has also been raided. Sources stated that the officer was transferred to the post two months ago from Chikkaballapura town. The officers are verifying documents at the office and residence.

The villa and properties of an SP attached to the State Excise department in Vajarahalli were being raided. A team of 15 officers was conducting raids and the officers took his wife to the bank.

The Lokayukta has yet to issue an official statement regarding the raids and inspections.

Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths had conducted multiple raids across the state on residences and offices of the government officers in Bidar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Mysuru, and Davanagere districts on November 12.

The raids were conducted following information on amassing disproportionate wealth by the officers.

