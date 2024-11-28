K’taka govt decides to recommend Guv to reconsider prosecution against Yediyurappa in BDA scam

Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) The Karnataka government has decided to recommend to the Governor for the reconsideration of the granting prosecution against former CM B.S. Yediyurappa in the alleged BDA scam.

Interestingly, the complaint in this regard was submitted by social activist T.J. Abraham against Yediyurappa. Abraham is one of the three petitioners who petitioned against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders had questioned the integrity of Abraham and called his action fraudulent.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil stated on Thursday that, T.J. Abraham had submitted a petition to the Governor on Nov 19, 2020, against Yediyurappa alleging charges of corruption. The Governor had refused consent for prosecution. The cabinet had discussed the matter in detail.

“The cabinet has decided to recommend to the Governor that he should take back his earlier decision and re-verify the matter. It will also be recommended that under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he should give consent for the investigation. As per the documents available with us, no reasons were cited for refusal of prosecution by the Governor. Yediyurappa is not the MLA nor the CM presently. The decision that he has taken was as the CM. When the act is done as the CM, then the permission of the Governor will become necessary.”

When asked about the Congress government’s criticism against Abraham when he lodged a complaint against Siddaramaiah, Patil maintained, “The matter is in the court and I won’t discuss. I won’t also discuss the individual. The act and action of the personality is important and not the person.”

Patil stated: “On Nov 19, 2020, Abraham had filed a complaint before the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for an offence punishable under 7,8, 9, 10 and 13 of PCA Act and 120 B of IPC, 3 and 4 of PML Act against Yediyurappa, his family members and associates. The said complaint carried grave and serious allegations of corruption against Yediyurappa and his family members. The allegations are quite serious. Abraham had made allegations in this regard and sought approval by the Governor to investigate Yediyurappa. The Governor has rejected the permission. There are 16 allegations and pointers in his petition,”.

The case is concerned with the tender issued by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) for the construction of 1 BHK and 3 BHK flats in Kodasapura in Bidarahalli taluk in Bengaluru East taluk at an estimated cost of Rs 567 crores.

“Two companies which participated in the bid names Ramalingam Construction Company and Nagarjuna Construction Company Private Limited were short-listed for the same. While Ramalingam Construction Company quoted Rs 666 crore, Rs 99.22 crore more than the estimated cost of Rs 567 crore, the Nagarjuna Construction Company quoted Rs 691 more than the estimated cost,” Minister Patil stated.

