K’taka CM & HM should apologise: BJP on HC relief to MLC C.T. Ravi

Bengaluru, Dec 20 (IANS) Welcoming the High Court relief to BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, Karnataka BJP on Friday demanded apologies from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara, saying democracy has prevailed in the state.

Ravi was arrested on Thursday over his alleged derogatory remark against Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “The High Court of the State has shown a mirror to the Congress government’s police oppression. Democracy has prevailed in the state.” The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Home Minister G. Parameshwara will have to tender apologies now, he demanded.

The High Court has stepped in at the right time and taught a lesson to this government, which fosters goons and uses police power to intimidate and arrest anyone at its will. The court has upheld the Constitution and the honour of the law in this land. “On behalf of the people of Karnataka, I wholeheartedly welcome this court decision and congratulate MLC C.T. Ravi,” Vijayendra stated.

Vijayendra further slammed, “Disregarding the dignity of public representatives and violating rules and regulations, the Congress government has behaved in a manner reminiscent of authoritarian rule by using police force.”

“By unlawfully arresting and keeping MLC C.T. Ravi in police custody from Thursday until today, the Congress government has reminded the current generation of the dark days of the Emergency,” he charged.

The BJP will continue its fight against this Congress government, which suppresses democracy, engages in oppressive and cruel actions, and is mired in corruption scams until a logical conclusion is reached, he charged.

“I also extend heartfelt appreciation to the media for effectively playing its role as the fourth pillar of democracy and bringing this incident of grave injustice in the temple of democracy to the nation’s attention,” he stated.

The arrest of Ravi is an unpardonable crime. The conduct of police officers is questionable. They assaulted him and did not give food throughout the night and without reason took him around for 400 to 500 kilometres in the wee hours and treated him like a terrorist, he attacked.

This is being done at the behest of the government and the police have violated all rules, the BJP leader claimed.

C.T. Ravi was arrested on charges of allegedly using derogatory words against Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Chaos and drama unfolded on Thursday as, during a heated debate session in the Legislative Council, C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict".

Taking objection to the remarks, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar slammed Ravi, and called him a "murderer". Responding back, the BJP leader allegedly used an obscene term against the woman minister.

Earlier in the day, the High Court granted interim relief to C.T. Ravi by ordering his immediate release.

