K’taka BJP stages protest against withdrawal of Hubballi riot case

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (IANS) Karnataka BJP staged a protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Monday condemning the state government’s move to withdraw the police case against more than 150 persons in the Hubballi riot case.

The BJP has also announced that this a symbolic protest and a large-scale protest would be organised in Hubballi in the next week.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Govind Karajol, Leader of the Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MLC N. Ravikumar and others along with party workers staged the protest in Bengaluru. They held posters slamming the Congress government and raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

“Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is already on a shaky turf. He will and he is bound to resign at any moment. To save his seat, Siddaramaiah is trying to create all this confusion,” Vijayendra told media persons.

He added that Siddaramaiah is trying to implement the caste census, adding that they have taken a decision in the Cabinet to withdraw the cases against all anti-national elements who are involved with the Hubballi riot case in 2022.

“They pelted stones and attacked the police. Siddaramaiah government has decided to withdraw those cases which are still under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” said Vijayendra.

He added that NIA has taken serious note of this case and the investigation is on, adding that the decision to withdraw the cases is totally “illegal”.

“I don’t think anyone can support this. The BJP has taken this issue seriously and symbolically in Bengaluru and by next week we will organise a large-scale protest in Hubballi,” he said.

He added that Siddaramaiah himself is a lawyer and he should have considered it seriously, adding that when the NIA was investigating the case, what made Siddaramaiah take such a decision?

“It is very simple, he is trying to divert the issue when the entire Congress government is involved in corruption cases,” he charged.

He claimed that the people are fed with this Congress government as the common man is talking about the corruption that is taking place in the state.

“It is purely a diversion tactic by Siddaramaiah. The Congress leaders barking against the RSS is not new. The entire world knows about what RSS has done for 100 years. Siddaramaiah and the Congress government can’t draw parallels with anti-nationals and the RSS,” he added.

R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition said that in Karnataka, for the Congress government, the real 'Bigg Boss' are the “terrorists”, alleging that the government is “functioning” as per their “instructions”.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council said that the Chief Minister follows Manu Smriti.

“Why does it bother Siddaramaiah so much when Hindus identify themselves as Hindus? You are withdrawing cases against those who injured innocent policemen by throwing stones and sending them to the hospital. Are these people patriots,” he said.

Govind Karjol, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP said that by withdrawing sedition cases in Hubballi, Siddaramaiah is encouraging anti-national elements.

“All the colleagues in Siddaramaiah's cabinet are encouraging terrorists,” he said.

C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Former Deputy Chief Minister said that by withdrawing the cases, the Congress government has taken the law into its hands.

“It is condemnable. The Congress does not respect the law,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.