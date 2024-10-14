BJP seeks K'taka Guv's intervention to revoke cabinet decision on withdrawal of Hubballi riot cases

Bengaluru, Oct 14 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has sought Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s intervention to revoke the cabinet decision on the withdrawal of cases against the Hubballi riot accused.

State BJP delegation led by the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka met Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan on Monday and submitted a memorandum regarding their demands.

The delegation consisted of the Leader of the Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Dy CM and BJP MP Govind Karjol, former Dy CM and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, BJP MLC N. Ravikumar and others.

The Hubballi incidents were no less than acts of terrorism. While the police and judiciary were against dropping cases, the government has gone against their opinion. This kind of patronising anti-national and anti-social elements would encourage wicked forces as they become confident of getting protection, the submission stated.

“I, therefore, seek your kind intervention in revoking the cabinet decision on withdrawal of cases against those accused in Hubballi riots in the larger interest of state’s law and order and upholding the rule of law in the society,” Ashoka stated.

Despite the gravity of the case, political pressure mounted on the Congress Government seems to have played a pivotal role in the withdrawal of cases. This decision of withdrawal is seen as another instance of the Congress-led government favouring certain communities at the cost of justice. It must be noted that Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K Shivakumar had personally written to the Karnataka government requesting the case be dropped, Ashoka pointed out.

The decision to withdraw cases has raised eyebrows within the police department as well since several police officers were seriously injured during the rioting and stone-pelting that followed. High-ranking police officers reportedly expressed concerns over the withdrawal, given the nature of the violence and the injuries suffered by police personnel, he said.

Some officials noted that violent actions, especially those targeting law enforcement, should not be dismissed lightly. The Old Hubballi riot case should not just be seen as a communal issue. It is a fight against anti-national and anti-social elements. It’s a battle to uphold the Indian Constitution and law, Ashoka stated.

The State cabinet last Thursday decided to withdraw around 60 cases, including against those accused in the April 2022 violence in Hubballi, in which a violent group had laid siege to Old Hubballi police station, damaged police vehicles and nearby temples, and threw stones at the police and public, injuring a couple of police personnel.

Hubballi-Dharwad police had arrested around 150 people in the case and also charged some of them under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

A group of over 100 to 150 individuals allegedly attacked two police constables near Kabaspet, according to the FIR filed. A video footage later emerged showing rioters overturning a police jeep, exacerbating the situation.

As the clashes intensified, the Karnataka Police had to resort to filing multiple FIRs, some of which led to the arrests of some AIMIM leaders.

