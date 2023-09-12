K’taka BJP to hold office bearers meeting on JD(S) alliance

Bengaluru, Sept 12 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP unit will hold a meeting of the state office bearerson Tuesday to discuss the party's alliance with the JD (S).

According to sources, the two parties are likely to make an announcement on the alliance in New Delhi before Ganesh Chaturthi on September 18.

Tuesday's meeting will be attended by BJP Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa, state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, as well other key party leaders.

The leaders will gather opinions on strategising the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which will be sent to the high command.

The high command will consider the opinions before the final announcement on the JD (S)-BJP alliance, the sources said.

The meeting will also discuss the impact of the supposed alliance on the BJP party in Karnataka and on state politics.

Sources explained that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the final announcement which is expected to be made in the presence of top leaders in New Delhi.

Earlier, Bommai had stated that the people of the state want the BJP and JD (S) to fight the 2024 elections together against the opposition Congress.

Following the implementation of the guarantee schemes, the Congress government in the state is getting stronger.

The BJP and JD (S) are at the receiving end as the ruling Congress party has undertaken “Operation Hast” and poaching leaders from both the parties.

