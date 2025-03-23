Justin Bieber says 'I think I hate myself sometimes' in new social media post

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is shedding light on the importance of being his authentic self, and how he doesn’t like how he feels when he changes to “please people”.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner shared a video on Instagram of himself leaning over a keyboard while jamming out with a group of fellow musicians, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He appeared energetic and in good spirits. “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic”, he wrote in the post’s caption, adding, “Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people”.

As per ‘People’, earlier in the day, the ‘Believe’ singer shared yet another personal reflection on the social media platform, revealing that he hopes to work on his “anger issues”.

“I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh (sic)”, he wrote. The message was accompanied by three photos: one of himself with his face partially obscured by a hoodie, one of the musician as a child and a final photo featuring his son, Jack Blues, born in August 2024.

This isn’t the first time Justin has posted about a desire for self-growth in recent weeks. In a message on March 13, he wrote, "People told me my whole life 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, damn if only they knew my thoughts”.

"How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn't be saying this", he added. "I say all this to say. If you feel sneaky welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days”.

