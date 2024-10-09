Justice Department’s radical proposals risk hurting consumers, businesses: Google

San Francisco, Oct 9 (IANS) Google on Wednesday said that the US Department of Justice’s (DOJ) radical and sweeping proposal to break-up the tech giant risk hurting consumers, businesses and developers.

In its ongoing antitrust lawsuit over Google’s illegal search monopoly, the Justice Department said it is considering whether to ask a federal judge to order a breakup of Google’s online search monopoly.

"Fully remedying these harms requires not only ending Google's control of distribution today, but also ensuring Google cannot control the distribution of tomorrow," the Justice Department said.

Google responded, saying these proposals are the latest developments in a lengthy and ongoing legal battle.

“This is the start of a long process and we will respond in detail to the DOJ's ultimate proposals as we make our case in court next year. However, we are concerned the DOJ is already signalling requests that go far beyond the specific legal issues in this case,” said Lee-Anne Mulholland, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.

“Government overreach in a fast-moving industry may have negative unintended consequences for American innovation and America’s consumers. We look forward to making our arguments in court,” Mulholland added.

In a court filing, the US Department of Justice said it may recommend dismantling Google’s core businesses, separating Google’s search business from Android, Chrome and the Google Play app store.

“That would prevent Google from using products such as Chrome, Play, and Android to advantage Google search and Google search-related products and features — including emerging search access points and features, such as artificial intelligence — over rivals or new entrants,” the government said in its court filing.

In August, a federal judge ruled that Google had violated US antitrust law with its search business, calling Google a “monopolist”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.