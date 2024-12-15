In just one year, Bhajanlal govt wins hearts of people

Jaipur, Dec 15 (IANS) Even as just one year has passed since the BJP-led Bhajanlal government came to power in Rajasthan, it has won public appreciation in the wake of various welfare schemes, development works and investment of crores of rupees into the state.

Moreover, the BJP's victory in five out of seven seats in the by-election has shifted the political narrative, especially after it lost eight seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, the state government set a new record by signing MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

However, the government is looking into the issues of paper leaks and district formations.

Despite the public appreciating the government, evident from the by-election results, the opposition keeps on launching blistering attacks over one or the other issues.

In the paper leak case, Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babulal Katara and former member Ramuram Raika were arrested but the opposition was trying to corner the government over bail to 26 trainee Sub-Inspectors (SIs).

The opposition repeatedly flags the issue of the creation of new districts, announced by the previous Gehlot government.

The Bhajanlal government has formed a review committee to assess the feasibility of the creation of districts, and speculation is rife that several smaller districts might be dissolved. However, no conclusive decision has been made, adding to uncertainty.

Even though the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) received national status after the BJP came to power and an MoU was signed between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC)-ERCP river interlinking project, the opposition criticised the government for not making the MoU public, fueling speculation about its terms.

However, veteran BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said, "Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has become the "modern Bhagirath" of Rajasthan and is working towards providing drinking water to 21 districts through the revised ERCP."

The BJP's performance in the by-elections - winning five out of seven seats - helped the party recover from its Lok Sabha losses, positioning Chief Minister Bhajan Lal on a stronger political footing.

However, Congress leaders, including state president Govind Singh Dotasra, have accused the BJP government of failing to fulfil its promises. The Bhajanlal government has four more years to script a new story of growth while wading through challenges.

