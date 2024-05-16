Junaid Khan starts prepping for upcoming yet-untitled film opposite Khushi Kapoor

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, has started prepping for his third yet-untitled film with actress Khushi Kapoor.

A source close to the production said: “Junaid has already finished shooting for two films, and now he’s ready to dive into his third project, which is very different from the previous two.”

“His untitled next will see him sharing screen space with Khushi Kapoor, which has piqued curiosity and for good reasons.”

Junaid has wrapped up his projects, ‘Maharaja’ and a yet-untitled film with Sai Pallavi.

‘Maharaja’ is reportedly inspired by the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case and tells the story of a religious leader who takes legal action against a newspaper for claiming that he shares inappropriate relationships with his followers.

‘Maharaja’, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagh, will reportedly have Junaid play a reporter. However, other details of the film are still under wraps.

