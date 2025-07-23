Julia Roberts’ ‘After the Hunt’ to open New York Film Festival

Los Angeles, July 23 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘After the Hunt’ starring Julia Roberts is set to open the 63rd New York Film Festival. The film boasts an all-star cast in a story about the impact of an alleged sexual assault on an Ivy League campus.

The film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Ayo Edebiri, Chloe Sevigny and Andrew Garfield co-star in ‘After the Hunt’, which Amazon MGM Studios backed. Nora Garrett wrote the screenplay, reports ‘Variety’.

Previous opening night films at the festival have included Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ and Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’. RaMell Ross’s ‘Nickle Boys’ opened last year’s edition.

As per ‘Variety’, billed as the film’s North American premiere, ‘After the Hunt’ will return Guadagnino to the festival, a place where he previously screened ‘Call Me by Your Name’ and ‘Queer’.

‘After the Hunt’ will screen at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, September 26, with Guadagnino and members of the cast in attendance. The festival, which is a key stop for awards hopefuls, will take place through October 13. ‘After the Hunt’ will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

According to a plot description from the festival, Roberts plays a “chilly, seemingly self-assured Yale philosophy professor Alma Olsson, whose comfortable professional career and domestic life with her mercurial husband Frederik (Stuhlbarg) are thrown into chaos after her PhD candidate protegee Maggie (Edebiri) accuses Alma’s longtime colleague and friend Henrik (Garfield) of sexual assault. As a result, the air of rarefied academic privilege on campus begins to dissolve, and Alma must navigate minefields of gender, sexuality, race, and institutional power, all while trying to reconcile her own difficult choices with the demons of her past”.

Dennis Lim, artistic director, New York Film Festival, said, “We are excited to open this year’s festival with Luca Guadagnino’s latest, which confirms his status as one of the most versatile risk-takers working today”.

