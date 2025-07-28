Jubin Nautiyal talks about full-circle moment with Shreya Ghoshal

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal is cruising at the charts with his song ‘Barbaad’ from the recently released film ‘Saiyaara’ and the song ‘Preet Re’ fast becoming a favourite of the masses. The singer, who has shared the mic with Shreya Ghoshal in ‘Preet Re’, is reflecting on his past as an artiste, and the full- circle moment which came with ‘Preet Re’.

Jubin had auditioned for ‘X Factor’, one of the judges was Shreya Ghoshal who recognised his potential, praising his voice and encouraging his journey. Their duet from ‘Dhadak 2’ is more than just a musical collaboration, it’s a powerful moment of destiny, growth, and mutual admiration.

Talking about the same, Jubin told IANS, “I still remember standing nervously in front of all the judges during my ‘X Factor’ audition, Shreya Ghoshal told me I had a beautiful timber voice and need to work on it”.

He further mentioned, “That moment stayed with me through all these years to now sing a duet with her is mesmerising. It’s more than just a song for me, it’s a reminder that dreams do come true”.

From an audition stage to the top of the charts — Jubin’s journey is a heartwarming reminder of what passion, perseverance, and belief can lead to. A true full-circle moment in Indian music history.

Earlier, the singer had spoken about his song ‘Barbaad’, which is cultivating a loyal fan-following.

He earlier told IANS, “The word itself is a very unique way of presenting a love song. Usually, when someone falls in love, you see a hero dancing on top of a hill, right? It's shown as an empowering, larger-than-life feeling — the idea that you could fight the world for this love”.

He believes what truly happens when someone genuinely falls in love is that a bit of fear sets in. “You start getting serious, and then thoughts creep in: What if this doesn’t work out? What if I get too involved? These are real questions that people experience when love becomes real”, he added.

