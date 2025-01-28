JSW Energy's Q3 profit drops 27 pc to Rs 168 crore

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) JSW Energy reported a 27 per cent year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter (Q3) of FY25.

The company's profit fell to Rs 168 crore in the October-December 2024 period, compared to Rs 231 crore in the same quarter last year.

The decline was due to lower revenue from thermal and hydropower plants, the company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The company’s revenue also saw a slight dip to Rs 2,640 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 2,661 crore in the previous year.

JSW Energy explained that while additional renewable capacity and the Utkal Unit-1 contributed to sales, lower short-term revenue from its Ratnagiri and Vijayanagar plants offset the gains.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 9 per cent to Rs 1,115 crore compared to Rs 1,229 crore in Q3 FY24.

The EBITDA margin dropped to 42.2 per cent from 46.2 per cent during the same period last year.

The board of JSW Energy has also approved a plan to raise long-term funds of up to Rs 3,000 crore.

This will be done through the issuance of rated and listed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

In terms of operational performance, the company’s net power generation rose by 10 per cent year-on-year to 6.75 billion units (BU) in Q3 FY25.

Renewable energy generation increased by 18 per cent to 1.6 BU, while thermal generation grew by 8 per cent to 5.1 BU.

JSW Energy currently has an installed operational capacity of 8,117 MW, with an additional 7,570 MW under construction.

Shares of JSW Energy fell 5.72 per cent to close at Rs 504 on the BSE.

