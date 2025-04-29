Jr NTR film's with director Prashanth Neel to release on June 25 next year

Chennai, April 29 (IANS)The makers of director Prashanth Neel's eagerly awaited magnum opus, featuring actor Jr NTR in the lead, have now announced that the film will release on June 25 next year.

Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing the film, took to X to make the announcement. It said, "A Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience 25 June 2026. You’ll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel. A Special glimpse for the Man of Masses @tarak9999’s birthday."

Telugu star Jr NTR also posted the announcement on his X timeline. Posting a poster that said 'Worldwide release 25 June 2026', the actor wrote, "See you in cinemas on 25 June 2026...#NTRNeel"

An X handle created exclusively for the film also confirmed the news. The handle, #NTRNeel wrote,"25 June 2026… The Most striking tale ever to erupt from the Soil of Indian Cinema. A special glimpse for the Man of Masses @tarak9999’s birthday. #NTRNeel"

It may be recalled that Jr NTR had joined the sets of the film only earlier this month. In fact, Jr. NTR started shooting for director Prashanth Neel’s film, tentatively titled #NTRNeel, from April 22.

The film, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with NTR Arts “NTRNeel”, is expected to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the unit is shooting the present schedule at Mangalore.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that a small four-day schedule had been completed in February and that the unit’s present schedule, which is happening in Mangalore, is to go on until the mid of May.

The film is being jointly produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

With the creative vision of Prashanth Neel—renowned for his success with the KGF franchise—and Jr NTR’s dynamic screen presence, #NTRNeel is expected to redefine action cinema and set new industry benchmarks.

Promising high-octane action, compelling storytelling, and grand visuals, this film is already being hailed as one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films in recent times.

