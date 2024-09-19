JP Nadda's letter to Kharge targets Cong, lists barbs against PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) BJP National President, JP Nadda has written a letter to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge reminding him of the derogatory remarks made by former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda alleged that Congress leaders insulted PM Modi over 110 times in the past 10 years, with the top leadership of the Congress party also being involved.

Responding to a recent letter Kharge wrote to PM Modi, JP Nadda, in his letter on Thursday, launched a sharp attack and accused, "In an attempt to reintroduce your repeatedly rejected and failed product to the public, the letter you wrote to the illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows that your statements are far from reality and truth.

“It seems you have either forgotten or deliberately ignored the actions of your leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. Therefore, I felt it necessary to bring these matters to your attention. Since you have selectively mentioned only Rahul Gandhi in your letter, let me start with him.

“The person who has a history of insulting the Prime Minister and the entire OBC community by calling them ‘thieves’, who has used highly inappropriate words for the Prime Minister, who has threatened to beat the Prime Minister in Parliament, and whose audacious mindset is well known across the country — why are you compelled to defend such a person?

“Wasn't it Rahul Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi, who called PM Modi a 'Maut ka Saudagar (merchant of death)’? You and your party leaders have always glorified such unfortunate and shameful statements.

“Why did the Congress forget the principles of political decency back then? When Rahul Gandhi publicly stated, 'We will tarnish Modi’s image,' who was responsible for shattering political decorum, Kharge? I understand that defending and glorifying your continuously failing product is a compulsion for you, but as Congress President, you should have reflected on these issues."

He further wrote, "It is deeply saddening that the country's oldest political party has now reduced itself to a 'copy and paste' party under the pressure of its privileged prince. Congress, in its quest for power, has embraced Rahul Gandhi's destructive ideology and ironically, feels proud of it. Congress leaders have hurled more than 110 abuses at PM Narendra Modi over the past 10 years, with the party's top leadership also involved.

“Why do words like political decency, integrity, discipline, and etiquette disappear from your and Congress' dictionary during those times? On one hand, you preach political decency, but on the other, your party's history is filled with instances of trampling upon it. Why this double standard? What all has been said by your leaders about the Prime Minister?"

Nadda mentioned various derogatory remarks made by Congress leaders towards PM Modi in his letter, also alleging that PM Modi's parents were insulted as well.

He stated, "In the history of Independent India, no popular leader has ever been insulted as much as the Prime Minister by your party’s leaders. Also, the Congress leaders who have insulted the Prime Minister have been rewarded with higher positions within the party. If I start listing such examples, you better know that we’d need to write a 'separate book'.

“Haven’t such statements and actions shamed the country and shattered political decorum? How could you forget this? What does Congress pride itself on in Rahul Gandhi?

“Is it because he fraternises with anti-India elements supported by Pakistan, or because he stands with programs supporting terrorists? Is it because he seeks support from forces that aim to break the country, or because he asks foreign powers to interfere in India’s democracy? Is it because he engages in caste-based politics to pit one community against another, or because he expresses the intent to abolish reservations on foreign soil, thereby threatening the rights of Dalits, OBCs, and tribals?

“Is it because he poisons the peaceful atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir, or because he supports the release of terrorists, resuming talks with Pakistan, trade with Pakistan, and bringing back Article 370?

“Is it because he claims Hindus are a bigger threat than Pakistani terrorist organisations, or because he repeatedly insults Hindu Sanatan culture? Is it because he questions the bravery of our soldiers, or because he degrades their sacrifices by calling it 'trading in blood'?

“Is it because he makes controversial statements about the turbans and bracelets of the Sikh brothers? Doesn’t your letter expose Congress' clear double standards?"

Nadda reminded Kharge of derogatory statements made not only by Congress leaders like Sam Pitroda, Imran Masood, K Suresh, Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor, P Chidambaram, and Sushil Shinde.

Accusing the Congress party further, the BJP President said, "If anyone has insulted and tarnished India's great democracy the most, it is the Congress party, and you know this very well. It was Congress that imposed the Emergency, supported triple talaq, defamed constitutional institutions, and weakened them.

“You are well aware, of who said that the first claim on the country's resources belongs to a specific community. You also know how Dalits, OBCs, and tribals are deprived of their rights in Congress-ruled states. Therefore, the so-called 'Mohabbat ki dukaan' being run by your leader Rahul Gandhi in the Congress party is actually selling the poison of casteism, sowing the seeds of divisiveness, adding anti-national elements, defaming the country, and using a hammer to break the nation.”

Nadda concluded by saying, "I hope, that you, your party, and your leader have received adequate answers to your questions. I pray to God to give you the wisdom and strength to work in national interest."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.