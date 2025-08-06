Joseph’s rest extended as Shepherd returns to West Indies squad for ODIs against Pakistan

St John’s, Aug 6 (IANS) Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph’s rest has been extended to manage his workload, while all-rounder Romario Shepherd makes a return to West Indies’ ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, starting at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Thursday.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said the core of 15-member squad remains unchanged from recent victories over England, Bangladesh and on tour in the United Kingdom, as they bid for a fourth consecutive home ODI series win.

Following the series opener on August 8, the next two matches will be played on August 10 and 12. West Indies had recently lost T20I series to Pakistan by 2-1, with all games held at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. It was also the seventh successive time Pakistan won a T20I series against the West Indies.

The series against Pakistan is the part of the build-up towards the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup. Head coach Daren Sammy said the series against Pakistan would be another chance to strengthen their ODI unit and continue the momentum held from the last 18 months.

“Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success.”

“The upcoming matches against teams like Pakistan, who are ranked higher, provide crucial opportunities to earn valuable ranking points to improve our standing ahead of the World Cup,” he said.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.