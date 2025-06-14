Jonita Gandhi deconstructs her latest track ‘Beparwai’

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who has released her latest song, ‘Beparwai’, has deconstructed the track, and shared the details about what went into the making of the song.

The singer recently spoke with IANS, and shared that the song harps on the feeling of being carefree, and not stressing about what the world thinks of a person.

Speaking with IANS, she said, “It was a song that was conceived in a session in Toronto. I think I was in a mood that day where I felt a little cynical, I would say, about the world and how sometimes we get carried away with other people's opinions of us. And sometimes we feel like we want to rise above that and kind of tell everyone that I want to just be carefree now. So that's why the chorus, which says, ‘Now I'm just carefree’. I wanted to make sure the song still felt like a Jonita song”.

She further mentioned, “So I sang it and delivered it in a way that felt very much like me and what the music I'm putting out sounds like. And so we went with a very soft tone still, like I do in a lot of the songs. And I worked with Ariza, who's a producer who I work with very often. And he kind of helps make the sound of the song come in line with all the songs that I've been working on and make it feel very consistent”.

Jonita also shared that the song has been fully produced electronically, and there are no live instruments in its line-up.

She said, “There were no live instruments from what I know. I think it was all produced electronically. But it's like a very bouncy song. It's a dance song. It's a really fun and breezy song. But it also has a lot of attitude”.

“This song is basically me telling everybody and reminding everybody that it's okay to be unapologetically yourself and that sometimes we should really try not to get carried away with what the world thinks and we should just do what we like to do and what makes us happy”, she added.

‘Beparwai’ is available to stream across all major platforms.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.