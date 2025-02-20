Jolt for top Kerala CPI-M leader as Idukki Collector orders probe into illegal quarrying

Idukki (Kerala), Feb 20 (IANS) In a jolt to Kerala's ruling CPI-M, the Idukki District Collector on Thursday ordered a probe into the alleged illegal quarrying being undertaken by the district party Secretary C.V. Varghese and his family.

The District Collector issued the probe order after an anonymous letter was received at the office in December.

In a handwritten letter addressed to the Collector, now surfacing in the media, the complainant introduced himself as an activist but stated that he is scared to reveal his identity as he fears for his life. He accused Varghese, his son, and his son-in-law of being engaged in illegal quarrying activities in the hilly district for a long time.

This probe comes at a time when Varghese was last month retained as the Idukki CPI-M Secretary, the most powerful position of the party in Idukki.

Incidentally, during the party deliberations, party delegates raised the issue of illegal quarrying being done by Varghese and his family.

But he flatly denied these charges and informed the party meeting that he had done no wrong and after the present development, he continued to maintain his innocence.

In the order to district revenue officials, the Collector has asked for a complete probe to find out if there is any sort of illegal quarrying in the district.

Meanwhile, another report from the local geologist that has made its way into the public domain is a 2022 report seeking action against Varghese's son-in-law who was found to be doing illegal quarrying but faced no action due to Varghese's influence and post.

In Kerala, quarrying is now a regulated affair and to get a sanction is a laborious process but according to those in the know of things, the process is allegedly controlled by a mafia which has deep-rooted connections with those in power, especially the ruling party and also the police.

