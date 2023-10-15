Joju George-starrer 'Pulimada' trailer showcases him driven by rage

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The trailer of Malayalam actor Joju George’s upcoming film ‘Pulimada’ is a high-octane thrill, which combines comedy, emotional drama, as well as complex characteristics.

The story of the movie revolves around a police officer named Vincent, who is played by Joju George in the film. An unmarried man living a normal life in the countryside of Kerala, while he is finally about to get married, an incident scars him that makes him go over-the-edge.

Finally going berserk, Vincent takes to alcohol as he begins to seek out dangerous thrills. All of this turns him into a mental wreck that soon ends up becoming a danger to the others around him as well.

While it is not exactly known what triggers this given that the trailer doesn’t reveal much, it doesn’t have much of a glamour element.

Malayalam cinema has a great knack for experimentation when it comes to storytelling and direction, and that is what director A.K. Saajan is able to accomplish here.

‘Pulimada’ trailer features a familiar enough setting, somewhere in the smaller countryside of Kerala. Despite its clearly high production value, the setting is very rustic, grounded, and realistic having little masala elements.

The ‘Nayattu’ actor is shown as a very simple man, who after shattered hopes and dreams just goes all out in anger, and is just fuelled by his rage.

Apart from that there is also a certain element of mystery here with the character of actress Aishwaraya Rajesh, who begins fuelling Vincent’s alcoholism.

While ‘Pulimada’ doesn’t really have any action as such, it features a boat load of suspense with its very gripping and intriguing storyline.

The simple setting with its complex storytelling, little to no elements of masala and glamour, it is still enough to grab attention and make you wonder just what exactly is going on, more so fuelled by the rocking ost of composer Anil Johnson. The thriller-drama movie will come out on October 26, 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.