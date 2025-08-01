John Abraham says ‘Tehran’ is rooted yet has global appeal

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor John Abraham, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming title ‘Tehran’, has said that the film is rooted yet has a global appeal.

‘Tehran’ is a taut geo-political spy thriller, and also stars Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa, and Madhurima Tuli. It presents a fictionalized version inspired by true events and unfolds against the simmering global tension between Israel and Iran.

Talking about the film, John said, “‘Tehran’ is a truly global film—rooted in real events but resonating far beyond borders. Playing ACP Rajeev Kumar in Tehran has been one of the most intense and layered roles of my career as he is not your conventional patriot. He’s a man constantly torn between duty and conscience, and that moral conflict is what makes this story so compelling. This film isn’t about good versus evil, it’s about navigating the grey”.

He further mentioned, “I’m proud to be part of a project that dares to explore these complexities, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it this Independence Day on ZEE5. I am also thankful to ZEE5 for giving a global platform to this film because in all honesty, Tehran is India’s first international film”.

The story draws inspiration from the 2012 bomb explosion near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, a real-life incident that spiraled into complex diplomatic ripples. As ACP Rajeev Kumar (played by John Abraham) is pulled into a covert operation that spans continents, ideologies, and fractured alliances, the lines between right and wrong begin to blur.

Neeru Bajwa said, “Tehran is unlike anything I’ve done before—a gripping narrative that’s as emotionally charged as it is politically complex. What drew me to this story was the strength and clarity of my character. She’s someone who holds her ground and chooses integrity, even when the world around her is falling apart. It’s a proud moment for me to represent a woman who is morally grounded and unafraid to stand up for what she believes in, in a story as intense and far-reaching as this. Tehran is a story that doesn’t just entertain—it provokes thought, and I’m proud to be part of a film that’s bold, timely, and unapologetically real”.

Director Arun Gopalan said, “Tehran’, to me, is a mirror held up to a fractured world. A story about shifting loyalties, blurred identities, and the human cost hidden in the shadows of global politics. We approached it with honesty and restraint because the truth it draws from is far from fiction”.

“Every decision these characters make carries weight; every silence, every betrayal leaves a mark. I’m thankful to John, Manushi, and the cast for stepping into this world with such courage and authenticity. More than a spy thriller, Tehran is a tense, adrenaline-charged ride that forces you to ask: whose truth do you believe?”, he added.

Directed by Arun Gopalan, ‘Tehran’ will premiere on ZEE5 on August 14, 2025.

