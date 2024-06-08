Jodie Turner-Smith says motherhood helped her realise 'how powerful' she is

Los Angeles, June 8 (IANS) Actress Jodie Turner-Smith, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming science fiction television series 'Star Wars: The Acolyte', shared how motherhood has changed her perspective on life.

The 37-year-old actress recently appeared on an episode of 'Today with Hoda & Jenna' and opened up about how becoming a mother to her daughter Juno, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Joshua Jackson, has affected her self-confidence, according to ‘People’ magazine.

When asked about the impact of motherhood on her life, Turner-Smith quickly shared that it is one of her "favourite things."

"Honestly, my favourite thing about myself is that I’m that girl’s mother. I’m just so grateful that she chose me to be her mom; that I got to have that gift in life. It is my favourite thing. I mean, I just, it is an honour," she said, as quoted by 'People'.

"I feel like it is our birthright to mother -- whether we bring our children or not, I think it's a woman’s birthright. We hold space for those around us. It has shifted everything about me. It has only enriched me. It has shown me, Number 1, how powerful I am. Like, whoa! It’s like, Supreme Being -- wow," she added.

As per ‘People’, Turner-Smith filed for divorce from her husband of five years in October, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the documents, the actress requested joint custody of their daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.