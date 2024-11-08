Jodhpur Police prepare to take beautician's murderer to crime spot

Jaipur, Nov 8 (IANS) Jodhpur beautician Anita Chaudhary’s murderer, arrested in Mumbai, would be taken to the spot where he chopped the 50-year-old woman’s body and buried it in a pit, a police official said on Friday.

Gulamuddin Farooqui (42) was arrested in Mumbai on Thursday and Rajasthan Police took his transit remand from a court before bringing him to Jodhpur, said the official.

On his arrival on Friday from Mumbai, the police plan to take him to the crime scene and question about the victim’s gold ornaments that he allegedly stole after the murder.

Anita, who ran a beauty parlour in the Sardarpura area of Jodhpur, was brutally murdered in the afternoon on October 26.

On Thursday evening, Jodhpur Police raided a house in south Mumbai and arrested Gulamuddin with the help of Mumbai Police. Gulamuddin was absconding since Anita's murder.

A team led by Additional DCP Nishant Bhardwaj was hunting for him for four days in Mumbai, said an official.

Police claimed that Gulamuddin, whose shop faced the victim’s parlour, killed Anita to steal her ornaments while she was returning home.

Her husband lodged a missing complaint at Sardarpura police station on October 27 after she could not be traced and her phone was switched off, the police said.

Anita’s husband Manmohan told police that she had known Gulamuddin for about 25 years, with the latter considering her as his sister.

On October 30, the police found Anita's body chopped into six pieces and stuffed in a sack dumped in a 10-feet-deep pit near Gulamuddin's house.

Based on CCTV footage, the police detained Gulamuddin's wife Abida who spilled the beans about the crime during questioning.

"Jodhpur Police got a clue about Gulamuddin’s presence in Mumbai from CCTV footage. As the cops were chasing him, Gulamuddin changed his hideout more than five times," officials said.

Meanwhile, even after nine days of the murder, her body has not been cremated. The family is sitting on a dharna demanding compensation of one crore Rupees and a government job for her kin.

