J'Khand: Hardcore Maoist killed in encounter with security forces

Ranchi, Oct 6 (IANS) A hardcore Maoist has been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jharkhand, an official said on Friday.

The Maoist -- Chamra Da -- was gunned down in the Kolhan Reserve Forest Area where a fierce gun-battle took place some days ago.

The police had earlier claimed that "several Maoists were killed in the encounter" but they did not reveal much details as bodies were not recovered.

It needs to be mentioned here that on September 27, the Maoists observed the 19th Foundation Day of the CPI (Maoist) in Kolhan forest.

Some women Maoists were heard singing songs mentioning the killing of Chamra Da during the encounter.

