J&K witnesses peaceful polls with 55 pc voter turnout

Srinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) The Second phase of the J&K Assembly elections concluded peacefully on Wednesday with an overall tentative percentage of 55 per cent, CEO, P.K. Pole said.

Reasi district recorded the highest poll percentage of 74.14, Poonch at 73.78, Rajouri at 69.85, Ganderbal at 62.69, Budgam at 61.31 and Srinagar recorded the lowest at 29.24 per cent.

“These figures are still tentative and postal ballots and details of votes cast by migrant voters are yet to be received by us,” he said.

Assembly constituencies wise, Kangan recorded 71.89 per cent, Ganderbal 66.97 per cent, Hazrabal 30.69 per cent, Khanyar 26.07 per cent, Habbakadal 18.39, Lal Chowk 32.11 per cent, Channapora 29.35, Zadibal 30.73, Eidgah 46.93 per cent, Central Shalteng 31.07 per cent, Budgam 51.13 per cent, Beerwah 63.31 per cent, khansahib 71.66 per cent, Chrar-i-Sharief 67.47 per cent and Chadoora 65.25 per cent.

In Jammu division, Gulabgarh 73.49 per cent, Reasi 71 per cent, Mata Vaishno Devi 79.95 per cent, Kalakote-Sunderbani 68.71 per cent, Nowshera 72 per cent, Rajouri 70.65 per cent, Budhal 68.69 per cent, Thanamandi 69.66 per cent, Surankote 75.11 per cent, Poonch Haveli 74.92 per cent and Mendhar 71.08 per cent.

Pole said that a total of 25.78 lakh voters were eligible to vote today. “The election process was peaceful. A total of 15,000 poll staff including presiding officers, polling officers and sector officers were deployed on poll duties,” he said.

He said that CAPFs and J&K police performed their duties with professional competence, adding that the delegation of foreign diplomats visited four to five polling stations and they expressed satisfaction at the democratic exercise.

“Our officers explained the administrative structure and other measures taken by the Hon’ble Election Commission of India to ensure free, fair and transparent polls”, P.K. Pole said.

He said the final figures regarding the poll percentages would be available on Thursday.

The third and final phase of J&K Assembly polls will be held on October 1 and counting is scheduled on October 8.

