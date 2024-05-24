J&K: Two CRPF troopers injured in Poonch road accident

Jammu, May 24 (IANS) Two CRPF troopers were injured on Friday after the vehicle, they were travelling in, skidded off the road in J&K’s Poonch district.

Officials said that two CRPF troopers suffered injuries after the vehicle met an accident in Poonch.

“A civil bus carrying CRPF personnel on way from Saujiyan Mandi to Poonch to collect EVMs skidded off the road after hitting a culvert in the Chaktro area,” an official said.

He said that two CRPF troopers suffered injuries and were immediately shifted to the district hospital in Poonch for treatment.

“Both the injured troopers are out of danger,” the official said.

Massive deployment of CAPFs and J&K Police is underway in Poonch and Rajouri districts as these form the voting segments of the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency which will go to polls on May 25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.