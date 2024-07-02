J&K: Poonch admin advises people not to roam out during night

Jammu, July 2 (IANS) Keeping in view the anti-militancy operations being carried out by the security forces, the Poonch authorities on Tuesday advised people in the Mendhar area not to roam around the forest area during the night.

Mendhar SDM said that some civilians roam in forest areas during night hours wearing shawls or blankets.

He said that security agencies often launch search operations in the forest areas alongside LoC during odd hours in order to combat miscreants.

“The general public is hereby informed that no person shall roam in the forest areas during late night hours from 9 pm to 4 am wearing shawls or blankets etc without seeking prior permission from concerned authorities in order to avoid any untoward incident,” the SDM said.

