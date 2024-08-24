J&K polls: PDP manifesto speaks of resolution of Kashmir issue

Srinagar, Aug 24 (IANS) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday released its election manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls with party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti saying she would support the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance if they accept the PDP manifesto.

Releasing the PDP manifesto, Mehbooba Mufti said that the issue (for the election) is neither about the restoration of Article 370, nor anything else. "It is a political issue which needs a political solution," Mufti said.

Speaking to reporters during the manifesto release programme, the PDP president said her party will not fight for the seats but will completely support the Congress-NC alliance if they accept to follow their agenda, which includes the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Mehbooba Mufti said that power and seats do not matter for PDP but if the party's agenda is accepted, it will extend support to the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to a query, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM also said that there would not be any alliance after the elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"We had forged an alliance with the BJP to safeguard the identity of Jammu and Kashmir but when the decision has already been taken, the alliance with BJP on the basis of agenda is not possible now," she added.

The PDP manifesto promises to open traditional routes, provide 200 free units of electricity and mentions that the fight for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue will be taken forward and the dialogue process will be started if the party is elected to power.

By traditional routes, the PDP means the routes between the parts of Jammu and Kashmir across the Line of Control (LoC), the international border and the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

It must be recalled that the PDP-BJP government headed by Mehbooba Mufti lost power in June 2018 when the BJP pulled out of the coalition government.

The erstwhile state was then placed under the Governor's Rule.

Later, the then Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state legislative Assembly.

On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated, following which Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

The upcoming Assembly elections will restore an elected government and this election is being held after 10 years.

